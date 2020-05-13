MIRROR MORNING: Check out the Mirror’s ‘Thank-You First Responders’ special section

Good morning Campbell River and area!
Mirror Morning returns with news and notes to get your day started and today, we’re proud to notify you of a tribute to the Campbell River area’s frontline first responders who are protecting our community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out how they’re doing it,
And while you’re at it, extend your thanks and provide your support to the local businesses whose backing made this special tribute possible.
RELATED: B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer
@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter