Oyster River Nature Park is located halfway between Campbell River and Courtenay. File photo

Minor disruptions expected in Oyster River Nature Park next week

Crews working on well facility within park

People should expect minor disruptions in Oyster River Nature Park next week, as crews are making improvements to the well facility within the park.

Users of the park should be prepared for some minor disruptions, while the Comox Valley Regional District staff works on the well facility.

The exact date and time of the work has not been determined, but work causing noise disruptions will take one day, and occur between March 14 and March 21. Some follow up work on the trail will take place over a week-long period.

This work is expected to cause minimal physical and noise disruptions to those enjoying the park. For more information, please see www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/watersystems.

