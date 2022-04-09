Ministry of Education approves 2.5 mil in funding for SD72 capital projects

No response on request to rebuild Campbell River’s Cedar Elementary though

Four School District 72 facilities will receive funding for fix-ups, and a few replacement buses will soon be moving students along the Campbell River streets.

As part of the district’s five-year capital plan request, the Ministry of Education has approved $2.5 million in projects under the school enhancement program, the carbon neutral program, and the bus acquisition program.

Heating and ventilation upgrades are coming for Quadra Elementary, Ripple Rock Elementary, Robron Centre, and Southgate Middle School.

Southgate will also receive a roofing upgrade.

Under the plan, the district will acquire three replacement buses, and one new school bus.

So far the Ministry of Education has remained quiet on the request to rebuild of Cedar Elementary.

At the April 5 public board meeting, SD72 Chairperson John Kerr said he doesn’t think this is a positive development, but noted he hopes he is wrong.

“In November, the board met with the Minister of Education to advocate for the school replacement,” he said. “And the minister knows very well about the condition of the school.

“Should the Ministry choose not to give approval for a rebuild of Cedar Elementary, the board will need to decide on the future for this outdated facility.”



