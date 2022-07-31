Keremeos Creek fire was estimated at 437 hectares as of Sunday (July 31) morning (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Keremeos Creek fire was estimated at 437 hectares as of Sunday (July 31) morning (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Minimal overnight growth at Keremeos Creek fire in South Okanagan

Saturday’s evacuation and air quality alerts remain in effect

Minimal growth was seen on the Keremeos Creek wildfire near Penticton overnight Saturday (July 31).

The fire is estimated at 437 hectares and has been burning since July 29.

Low visibility is limiting the number of helicopters that can work on the fire to one, with another three on standby for when conditions improve.

Evacuation alerts and orders issued Saturday remain in place.

One structure has been lost due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

The Big White Fire Department has stepped in to help with supression efforts, and is looking for new recruits to work paid on-call.

The wildfire remains highly visible to Penticton and surrounding communities. Green Mountain Rd. is closed but Highway 3A remains open as of Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Apex Mountain Village under evacuation alert, new evacuations ordered

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresfirefightersPenticton

Previous story
2 of 3 victims in shooting at Surrey sports park now dead, say RCMP
Next story
‘A specific form of anti-Black racism:’ Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery

Just Posted

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

The Campbell River Eagle Riders made two donations of $2,000 each to the Campbell River Search and Rescue (shown) and the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. The money was raised by the annual Poker Run on June 26. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Eagle Riders’ Poker Run raises $4,000 for two local groups

Spirit Square was the site of an earlier city attempt to deal with downtown businesses’ concern about inappropriate behaviour downtown. The glass roof was removed, discouraging people form congregating. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
City scraps social services bylaw; seeks a new approach to unruly behaviour downtown

The Kusha’s backyard at Camp 5: Jenny Fossum, Pat Baynon, Margaret Laird, and Gertie Kusha in the Kusha’s backyard at Bloedel, Stewart and Welch Camp 5. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River.
Memories of Camp 5 – lunch, life and love in Campbell River area logging camps