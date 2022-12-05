Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, right, arrives with his wife Madeleine Collin at a Gatineau, Que. courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, right, arrives with his wife Madeleine Collin at a Gatineau, Que. courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Military officer Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

Fortin had been the military officer in charge of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

A judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988.

The allegation stemmed from his time at the military college in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., which the complainant also attended.

The complainant in the case told the court that she is certain “without a doubt” that the perpetrator was Fortin, and her lawyer said she brought the incident to light in 2021, after she retired, due to a fear of career repercussions.

Fortin’s lawyer cited inconsistencies between the complainant’s testimony and her previous statements to investigators last year, including details of the incident.

A key point for the defence was that while the complainant said she told her ex-boyfriend about the incident right afterward, he told the court that he had no memory of such a conversation.

Fortin was the military officer in charge of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout until May 2021, when he was removed after the allegation came to light.

RELATED: Sexual assault trial concludes for Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, ex-vaccine campaign head

Law and justiceMilitarysexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snow, rain, freezing rain expected on south B.C. coast; extreme cold in northwest
Next story
Turkey shortage ahead of Christmas fuelled by avian flu: BC Poultry Association

Just Posted

Knights of Columbus volunteers and Campbell River emergency services personnel were out receiving donations for Christmas Hampers on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Charity Check Stop at the Home Hardware parking lot. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Knights of Columbus, emergency services personnel collect hamper donations

Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Warming centre at the Community Centre reactivated from 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 to 7 a.m. Dec. 5

Stock image metrocreative
More $10-a-Day child care spaces coming to the North Island

A display of Ruedi Pletscher’s knotwork at Campbell River’s Maritime Heritage Centre. Photo contributed
Ancient craft; essential skill – learn knot tying at the Maritime Heritage Centre