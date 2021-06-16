Canadian Armed Forces experts are on their way to North Vancouver after a local homeowner expressed worry about a military artifact he recently purchased. (Twitter DNV Fire and Rescue)

Military called in to deal with antique ‘shell’ at North Vancouver home

‘The person somehow purchased a bombshell innocently believing it was an out-of-commission military artifact’

Canadian Armed Forces experts are on their way to North Vancouver after a local homeowner expressed his worry about a military artifact he recently purchased.

“The person somehow purchased a bombshell innocently believing it was an out-of-commission military artifact,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

RCMP received the call shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 16). The resident was worried the historical ordnance may be explosive.

Officers swiftly evacuated the scene, three other houses and cordoned off the area between Roche Point and Dollar roads.

“The public is asked to stay out of the area for the time being,” said DeVries. “It is out of an abundance of caution.”

It’s estimated the military will take a few hours to arrive on the scene.


