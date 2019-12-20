A demonstrator at the Hasbro, Inc. showroom fires the NERF N-STRIKE ELITE INFINUS blaster at the American International Toy Fair on Feb. 16, 2018 in New York. A similar Nerf gun made the World Against Toys Causing Harm’s 2018 list for “10 worst toys.” (Charles Sykes/Invision for Hasbro, Inc./AP Images)

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Police responding to a “gun fight” found four men battling each other with plastic weapons outside a home recently in North Delta, B.C.

Spokeswoman Cris Leykauf of the Delta Police Department says officers arrived to find the men battling each other with Nerf guns, without a clue they were carrying on at 2 a.m.

She says a neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other.

The only injury turned out to be a minor welt for one of the men.

Leykauf says those who weren’t occupants of the home south of Vancouver were sent on their way after the noisy gathering on Dec. 10.

She says the call that could have been big turned out to be small for the department that has the motto No Call Too Small.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One year later: Looking back on the storm that broke the White Rock Pier
Next story
A number of B.C. highways closed as heavy snow continues to fall across southern B.C.

Just Posted

Mount Washington Alpine Resort open for the season

Opening day lift ticket special all day Friday

Discussion surrounding increasing secondary suites in Campbell River continues

Two reports received by council, matter will go to January COW meeting for discussion of options

New sidewalk on its way to Cheviot Road

Council approves $250,000 for sidewalks from Pedersen up to Ripple Rock Elementary in 2020

Campbell River RCMP want to reunite hockey bag with its owner

Campbell River RCMP are looking to locate … a hockey player. “Several… Continue reading

Campbell River rally for striking forestry workers goes on despite union denouncement

‘We’re here to support the union just as much as anybody else,’ says organizer

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

Heavy snow continues to fall across southern B.C., sparking warnings from officials

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP respond to 6 crashes in just 18 hours

One involved a school bus

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Most Read