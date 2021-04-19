Mid-day sailings on Campbell River-Quadra Island route to be cancelled in early May

An artist’s rendering of BC Ferries’ new Island-class ferry, which will be deployed on the Campbell River-Quadra Island route by 2022. (B.C. Ferries image)

Travellers between Campbell River and Quadra Island will have to double check the ferry schedule in early May.

BC Ferries will be cancelling the 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. sailings between May 8 and 13 in order to complete marine work a the Quathiaski Cove terminal. The work is required to accommodate the new Island Class vessels that are due to be added to the route in 2022.

Also that week, the Tuesday (May 11) Dangerous Goods sailing is being moved to 9:30 a.m. from the usual 10:30 a.m. spot. This is to allow access to the later sailing for other passengers.

Work will be done in the ferry berth whenever the ferry is not at the terminal. This may mean that the vessel will approach slowly or be delayed briefly to allow the equipment and dive teams to move out of the way.

“Customers are encouraged to plan your travel accordingly and avoid non-essential travel during this time period if possible, as potential overloads and longer wait times may occur,” reads a notice from BC Ferries.

All work done will be at the project site and crew members will limit their time on Quadra to essential work only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

