Veterans gather at the Victory Square Cenotaph for a National Aboriginal Veterans Day ceremony in Vancouver, B.C. in 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Metis contributions to Canada’s Second World War effort are being recognized at a special ceremony in the nation’s capital on Friday.

The ceremony comes two months after the federal government apologized to Metis veterans acknowledging they did not receive the same benefits and support other Canadians did after the war.

Many Metis who served in uniform experienced discrimination or ended up in poverty after returning from the battlefields in Europe and their role in winning the war was largely ignored.

Ottawa is in the process of compensating Metis veterans for the unfair treatment.

READ MORE: Only equal on the battlefield: Efforts underway to honour Indigenous veterans

Two veterans received their compensation — $20,000 each — at the ceremony Friday.

David Chartrand of the Metis National Council says he fought for two decades to get the federal government to recognize the role Canada’s Metis people played in the Second World War and thanked the Liberal government for the acknowledgment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Just Posted

Compost facility beside landfill gets Campbell River city council approval

‘I just don’t understand how they could have made this decision after seeing the facts’

Pedestrian safety concerns multiply, Campbell River RCMP say

Police have received complaints regarding the new intersection at Maryland Road and Highway 19A

Three-phase investigation into September’s fatal helicopter crash underway

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigation into the fatal helicopter crash at… Continue reading

Vancouver Island Avalanche Bulletin struggles into another season, in style

The Vancouver Island Avalanche Centre (VIAC) is gearing up for another season… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Community Partnership Grants to total almost $650,000 next year

Committee Partnership Fund is capped at 1.6 per cent of the city’s general revenue

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Most Read