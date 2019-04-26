Felipe Oquendo, (Okaloosa County Sheriff)

Meth smoking Florida man attacks mattress in jealous rage

The sheriff’s office says Oquendo later admitted to having smoked meth

An apparently hallucinating Florida man used a bedpost to attack a mattress where he thought a man was hiding.

In a Facebook post , The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office quotes the girlfriend of 37-year-old Felipe Oquendo as saying that he began acting erratically early Friday. The girlfriend told deputies Oquendo thought she was cheating on him with a man he thought he saw in the mattress at their Fort Walton Beach home.

She said Oquendo hit the mattress with a bed post, ripped it apart and locked the bedroom door. She was able to escape and call police.

The sheriff’s office says Oquendo later admitted to having smoked meth.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

READ MORE: Naked toddler near Florida IHOP leads to arrest of passed out adults

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another
Next story
B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

Just Posted

Hydro makes Buttle Lake boat ramp improvements

It’s hard to place a small boat in the Upper Campbell Reservoir/Buttle… Continue reading

Campbell River man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute, knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

Charstate Community Garden almost ready for seeds

Still room on the sign-up list to get a plot at Campbell River’s newest community garden

‘Two Campbell Rivers’: new report sheds light on history of drug use in a boom-and-bust city

Wave of overdose deaths prompted study into the local drivers of substance use

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at car dealership in Campbell River turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

The 46-year-old Terrace man leaves behind a wife and two children

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Most Read