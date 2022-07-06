Meth, cocaine and 15 guns seized, Comox Valley man in custody

Police say seizure has disrupted the criminal activity and undoubtedly saved lives

Comox Valley RCMP seized what they believe to be various types of narcotics. RCMP photo

A 45-year-old Comox Valley man is facing multiple charges after police seized firearms, cash and suspected drugs following a search.

Comox Valley RCMP announced on July 5 the suspect is in custody to face charges following the seizure, which took place almost three weeks earlier.

On June 16, after a four-month investigation, they executed search warrants for a residence, storage unit and vehicles. Through this, police investigators uncovered multiple firearms, suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, along with packaging, scales and cash.

“The Comox Valley RCMP is committed to targeting those responsible for the supply of fentanyl and other illicit drugs in our community. This seizure has disrupted the criminal activity here in the Comox Valley and undoubtedly saved lives,” said Insp. Mike Kurvers, Comox Valley RCMP.

Several specialized units at the detachment worked together on the investigation, he added. These included the Major Crime Unit, Street Crimes Unit, frontline members and Integrated Forensic Identification Services

Police found and seized more than 484 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than 885 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and more than 355 grams of suspected cocaine. They also seized three handguns and 12 long guns, several of which had been reported stolen.

Court records show a suspect appearing in provincial court on the police file, first for a bail hearing in Nanaimo on June 17, followed by an appearance in Courtenay on June 22. The next appearance is set for July 20.

Mihai Demeter currently faces six counts related to weapons, including storage and possession.

The investigation is continuing until police have gathered all evidence. Anyone with information about this or any other criminal activity in the Comox Valley is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.



