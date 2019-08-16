Merville crash closes highway in both directions

The site of the crash Friday afternoon in Merville which closed Highway 19A in both directions. Screenshot/DriveBC

There is no estimated time of Highway 19A opening to traffic

A motor vehicle crash in Merville has closed the Inland Island Highway (19A) in both directions Friday afternoon.

The road is closed about 9km north of Courtenay not far from the Arbutus RV & Marine Sales building, and according to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress.

UPDATE – #BCHwy19A – Vehicle incident in Merville North of #CourtneyBC has closed the highway. Assessment in progress. Detour in effect. Estimated next update at 2:30 PM.

Detour info here: https://t.co/EZkM34sT9T#VanIsle — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) August 16, 2019

An estimated time of the road re-opening is not available. The detour for motorists is via Poulton Road to Merville Road to Howard Road.

The Comox Valley RCMP has not released further details at this time.