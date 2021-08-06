The standoff on Bell McKinnon Road on Aug 4 was the result of a mental health issue, says a police spokesman. (File photo)

The standoff on Bell McKinnon Road on Aug 4 was the result of a mental health issue, says a police spokesman. (File photo)

Mental health issue led to Duncan standoff, says RCMP spokesman

Suspect taken to hospital for assessment

The stand-off on Bell McKinnon Road on the afternoon on Aug. 4 was the result of a mental health issue, according to a RCMP spokesman.

Sgt. Chris Manseau said the police responded to a complaint about someone threatening to do harm to themselves and/or someone else at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He said there was a report that firearms were involved, so they set up two roadblocks on Bell McKinnon Road and evacuated residences from homes surrounding the house where it was believed the suspect was situated.

RELATED STORY: ONE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AS STANDOFF WITH RCMP NORTH OF DUNCAN

“But we found out the subject of the complaint and the person we believed was being threatened were not even in the home, and showed up after the roadblocks were set up,” Manseau said.

“One was taken to the hospital for a mental health assessment, and the situation ended peaceably with no one coming to any harm.”

Manseau said, although there were reports of firearms, none were seen or seized during the incident (which ended at 4:30 p.m.)

Multiple RCMP vehicles were on the scene during the incident, and a negotiator was involved as well.

A resident of Bell McKinnon Road, who asked not to be identified, said the house next door to his appeared to be the one the police were concentrating on, and there was an RCMP sniper positioned in the front of the house with his gun pointed and ready.

He said that at about 2:50 p.m., what he described as a large police van pulled into the house’s backyard and he heard two explosions soon afterwards.

“The whole neighbourhood was on lockdown and the police wanted everyone out,” the resident said, “But we’re in clear view of the house if we go up our driveway,” so he remained in place while awaiting further instructions from authorities.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
Wildfire crews forced to rescue Monte Lake residents who ignored evacuation order
Next story
RCMP ask for help to locate missing Cowichan man

Just Posted

Campbell River SAR rescued three men stuck on Golden Hinde Mountain on August 4-5. Eric Teramura photo
Campbell River SAR perform overnight rescue on Vancouver Island’s tallest mountain

The fast charging station at the Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Charging time: Another EV station comes to Campbell River

Over 1,000 km of B.C. coastline is expected to be tidied of debris as a part of the Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative. (Black Press files)
Campbell River org gets cash for coastal clean-up

West Coast salmon fishers reel in a catch. Photo by Gibran White
Quadra Island Fishing Derby being held this Saturday to help Children’s Centre