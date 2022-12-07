The Powell River Queen has had a mechanical issue, prompting the cancellation of sailings on Dec. 7, 2022. Photo by Scott Arkell/BC Ferries

The Powell River Queen has had a mechanical issue, prompting the cancellation of sailings on Dec. 7, 2022. Photo by Scott Arkell/BC Ferries

Mechanical issue, high winds cause BC Ferries cancellations between Campbell River and Quadra Island

Afternoon Powell River Queen sailings cancelled, water taxi service to be provided

A number of BC Ferries sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island are cancelled this afternoon due to a mechanical issue, and adverse weather conditions.

The issue is with the Powell River Queen: one of the vessel’s right angle drives is malfunctioning. The issue lowers the vessel’s wind tolerance, which due to forecasted adverse weather conditions caused the cancellation of sailings with that vessel for Dec. 7.

The cancelled sailings are:

  • 3:05 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)
  • 3:30 pm departing Campbell River
  • 4:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)
  • 4:30 pm departing Campbell River
  • 5:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)
  • 5:25 pm departing Campbell River
  • 5:50 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)
  • 6:15 pm departing Campbell River
  • 7:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)
  • 7:30 pm departing Campbell River
  • 8:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)
  • 8:30 pm departing Campbell River
  • 9:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)
  • 9:30 pm departing Campbell River
  • 10:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)
  • 10:30 pm departing Campbell River

Other sailings on the route are expected to proceed as scheduled. A 12-passenger water taxi has also been sourced to provide complimentary foot traffic on the same schedule. The route for the water taxi will be between the Quathiaski Cove Marina on Quadra Island and Coast Marina in Campbell River.

The Campbell River School District issued a notice to parents about afternoon sailings.

“BC Ferries has informed the school district that the last sailing from Campbell River to Quadra Island this afternoon, December 7, will leave Campbell River at 1:30 p.m,” the notice says. “Afternoon bus service for Quadra Island students attending Phoenix Middle School, Carihi Secondary, Robron Centre and École des Deux Mondes to the ferry will start at 1 p.m. today to allow students to be on the 1:30 sailing back to Quadra Island.”

Quadra Elementary runs for Route 9 and Route 10 will run as scheduled.

RELATED: New BC Ferries, Island 4 enters Pacific as Island 3 approaches Vancouver Island

BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesCampbell RiverNewsQuadra Island

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests
Next story
B.C. finance minister replaced in Premier David Eby’s cabinet shuffle

Just Posted

Campbell River city council directed staff to undertake a financial analysis of the direct and indirect costs born by the city related to overdose prevention and safe injection sites and any other social services related to people experiencing addiction and/or mental health issues; including but not limited to policing costs, fire services and public works. (File photo)
Addiction services cost analysis feels vindicative and threatening: city councillor

The Powell River Queen has had a mechanical issue, prompting the cancellation of sailings on Dec. 7, 2022. Photo by Scott Arkell/BC Ferries
Mechanical issue, high winds cause BC Ferries cancellations between Campbell River and Quadra Island

Kelly Favro, a 39-year-old Victoria mother went to the provincial supreme court to get her publication ban lifted. (Courtesy of Kelly Favro)
Vancouver Island women push to end court-ordered silence of sexual assault victims

Wei Kai Kum First Nation member Laverne Henderson, led the crowd in a drum ceremony to open the event. She said the turnout warmed her heart to see steps being made toward the end of domestic violence as a whole. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Vigil for National Day of Remembrance of Violence Against Women carries a powerful message