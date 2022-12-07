Mechanical issue, high winds cause BC Ferries cancellations between Campbell River and Quadra Island

The Powell River Queen has had a mechanical issue, prompting the cancellation of sailings on Dec. 7, 2022. Photo by Scott Arkell/BC Ferries

A number of BC Ferries sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island are cancelled this afternoon due to a mechanical issue, and adverse weather conditions.

The issue is with the Powell River Queen: one of the vessel’s right angle drives is malfunctioning. The issue lowers the vessel’s wind tolerance, which due to forecasted adverse weather conditions caused the cancellation of sailings with that vessel for Dec. 7.

The cancelled sailings are:

3:05 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)

3:30 pm departing Campbell River

4:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)

4:30 pm departing Campbell River

5:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)

5:25 pm departing Campbell River

5:50 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)

6:15 pm departing Campbell River

7:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)

7:30 pm departing Campbell River

8:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)

8:30 pm departing Campbell River

9:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)

9:30 pm departing Campbell River

10:00 pm departing Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)

10:30 pm departing Campbell River

Other sailings on the route are expected to proceed as scheduled. A 12-passenger water taxi has also been sourced to provide complimentary foot traffic on the same schedule. The route for the water taxi will be between the Quathiaski Cove Marina on Quadra Island and Coast Marina in Campbell River.

The Campbell River School District issued a notice to parents about afternoon sailings.

“BC Ferries has informed the school district that the last sailing from Campbell River to Quadra Island this afternoon, December 7, will leave Campbell River at 1:30 p.m,” the notice says. “Afternoon bus service for Quadra Island students attending Phoenix Middle School, Carihi Secondary, Robron Centre and École des Deux Mondes to the ferry will start at 1 p.m. today to allow students to be on the 1:30 sailing back to Quadra Island.”

Quadra Elementary runs for Route 9 and Route 10 will run as scheduled.

RELATED: New BC Ferries, Island 4 enters Pacific as Island 3 approaches Vancouver Island

BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesCampbell RiverNewsQuadra Island