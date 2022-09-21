Mayoral candidates debate tonight, Sept. 21 at the Tidemark Theatre

The mayoral candidates will debate tonight, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre

There are five candidates vying for the Mayor seat on the Campbell River City Council.

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce, The Campbell River Mirror and the Tidemark Theatre Society are co-hosting a series of debates for all local candidates running in the BC Municipal Election on October 15, 2022.

The public is invited to attend in-person or virtually. At the Tidemark Theatre — seating is on a first come first serve basis. You can view the debates LIVE on the Campbell River Mirror Facebook page or the LIVE stream on the Tidemark Theatre website. Or you can view the recording, which will be posted 24 hours after the event on both the Campbell River & District Chamber’s YouTube channel and the Campbell River Mirror Website.

Note that the original schedule was changed due to this week’s city council meeting be moved to accommodate observance of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

NOTE: The public are invited to send their questions to: exdir@crchamber.ca

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. — debates will be from 7:00 to 9:00pm.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Electoral Area Directors debate

*Recording available later today on Campbell River & District Chamber’s YouTube channel

Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Mayoral debate

NOTE: As there are 14 council candidates, to ensure there is time for everyone to speak they have been divided into three separate nights.

Thursday, Sept. 22 — Council debate 1

Candidates: Colleen Evans, Tanille Johnston, Mike Davies, Sean Smyth, Susan Sinnott

Monday, Sept. 26 — Council debate 2

Candidates: Doug Chapman, Sandra Milligan, Gwen Donaldson, Claire Moglove, Ferris Sterling

Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Council debate 3

Candidates: Ken Blackburn, Ben Lanyon, Sue Moen, Ron Kerr

Wednesday, Oct. 5 — SD72 School Trustees debate

​We thank all the candidates for their courage and commitment to our community — this is democracy in action!

