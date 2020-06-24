Match reopens in downtown Campbell River

A Campbell River restaurant is opening just in time for its Happy Hour special. Match Eatery and Public House will be open starting at 4 p.m. June 24, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment announced today.

“We are very excited to re-open select restaurants and welcome back some of our team,” said Todd Pollock, VP, food and beverage at Gateway Casinos. “We want to thank everyone for their support and patience during these challenging times as we work diligently to safely return to operations.”

The restaurant will be offering its usual dining experience, but with “rigorous health and safety procedures,” Gateway said.

A new, virtual queue system will be in place. Customers can text to join the waitlist and then wait in their vehicles until a table is ready.

“This system will allow our staff to properly prepare the dining room for each guest, and ensure there is no congestion at the entrance as guests wait to be seated,” Pollock said.

Those using the system will also be able to see the menu on their personal device.

Seating will be available on the patio and in the dining room. Match is open Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Do you know a local hero?

Match is launching its Community Super Hero contest on June 29. Over the next five weeks, they are accepting submissions about people “who have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 crisis.” Winners will be chosen at random, and will receive a $100 gift card for Match Eatery and Public House and a $100 donation in their name to a charity of their choice.

