Match reopens in downtown Campbell River

Restaurant is also launching its Community Super Hero contest on June 29

Match Eatery & Public House is reopening for dine-in service as of June 24, 2020. Image provided

A Campbell River restaurant is opening just in time for its Happy Hour special. Match Eatery and Public House will be open starting at 4 p.m. June 24, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment announced today.

“We are very excited to re-open select restaurants and welcome back some of our team,” said Todd Pollock, VP, food and beverage at Gateway Casinos. “We want to thank everyone for their support and patience during these challenging times as we work diligently to safely return to operations.”

RELATED: COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

The restaurant will be offering its usual dining experience, but with “rigorous health and safety procedures,” Gateway said.

A new, virtual queue system will be in place. Customers can text to join the waitlist and then wait in their vehicles until a table is ready.

“This system will allow our staff to properly prepare the dining room for each guest, and ensure there is no congestion at the entrance as guests wait to be seated,” Pollock said.

RELATED: Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

Those using the system will also be able to see the menu on their personal device.

Seating will be available on the patio and in the dining room. Match is open Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Do you know a local hero?

Match is launching its Community Super Hero contest on June 29. Over the next five weeks, they are accepting submissions about people “who have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 crisis.” Winners will be chosen at random, and will receive a $100 gift card for Match Eatery and Public House and a $100 donation in their name to a charity of their choice.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan
Next story
MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Just Posted

Slow down in cone zones – City of Campbell River

City highlighting life-saving importance of cone zones

Match reopens in downtown Campbell River

Restaurant is also launching its Community Super Hero contest on June 29

Free refills out, limited seating in – Landmark Cinemas to reopen select B.C. locations July 3

Island locations include Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni

BC Ferries asks for SRD’s reconsideration of public hearing deferral

SRD has deferred public hearings until Sept. though a ministerial order has said they do not have to

Elk Falls suspension bridge area to re-open July 1

Campbell River Hydroelectric Facilities Discovery Centre to follow suit in early July

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

COVID-19 antibody testing underway on Cormorant Island

‘I would encourage everyone over the age of 12 to get tested, even if they did not feel sick’

Most Read