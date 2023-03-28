Firefighters battle a blaze on Muzwell Hill in the Extension area at approximately 11 a.m. March 28. (Mandy Moraes/News Bulletin)

Massive blaze destroys rural house south of Nanaimo

A rural home was destroyed by a fire, with billowing smoke that could be seen all the way in Nanaimo.

Cranberry Fire Department was dispatched to Muzwell Hill in the Extension area south of Nanaimo, just before 10 a.m. today, March 28, as was North Cedar Fire Department, to provide mutual aid to Extension Volunteer Fire Department.

Ron Gueulette, Cranberry fire chief, said it was a structure fire that, on arrival, completely engulfed the roughly 3,000-square-foot home.

“It was absolutely destroyed,” said Gueulette, adding that approximately 25 firefighters from all three departments worked together to battle the flames. The blaze was extinguished at approximately 11:15 a.m. with firefighters remaining on scene to further secure the area and treat hotspots.

“There was no suspicious activity. There was maybe some electrical issues with the garage, but we don’t know for sure yet,” Gueulette said.

Legal ammunition, as verified by RCMP, was found in the home Gueulette said. Some of the ammunition had gone off during the fire, and the remaining was cooled and removed from the property.

The fire chief also confirmed that the blaze was contained and did not spread to any nearby trees or brush.

B.C. Hydro was on scene to disconnect a still energized wire that had burnt off from the house and needed to be disconnected from the pole.

Gueulette confirmed the property was occupied, although the homeowners were not on scene at the time of the incident. A dog was saved from the structure, although the fire chief said “a couple of cats” were lost to the fire.


