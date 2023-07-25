The British Columbia Institute of Technology, which launched its mass-timber program in 2022, will be home to a training hub after the provincial government announced $3.3 million for it Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (BCIT)

The British Columbia Institute of Technology, which launched its mass-timber program in 2022, will be home to a training hub after the provincial government announced $3.3 million for it Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (BCIT)

Mass-timber training hub gets $3.3M from B.C.

It will be located at BCIT, which has seen more than 500 students complete the program in the last 2 years

B.C. has announced $3.3 million for a new mass-timber training hub in the Lower Mainland.

The British Columbia Institute of Technology, which launched its mass timber program in 2022, will be home to the training hub. Two new courses are expected to be piloted in the fall in addition to the existing program, which has seen anbout 400 students already go through it since the launch.

Announced by Trade Minister of State Jagrup Brar Tuesday (July 25), once construction of the “state-of-the-art” trades and technology is complete at the Burnaby campus, a mass-timber training programs will be housed there.

