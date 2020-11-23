Masks required at all SRD facilities

Visitors to Strathcona Regional District facilities are now required to wear masks, as per the November 19 provincial health order.

“We are continuing to deliver essential services and are implementing measures as directed that will contain the spread of COVID-19,” said SRD Chief Administrative Officer David Leitch. “We encourage everyone to do their part and let’s all make a difference and curb the spread of this virus together.”

Necessary SRD business can take place via telephone, email or other electronic means. Appointments are required when in-person business cannot be avoided.

The Strathcona Gardens staff are monitoring the information and guidelines to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. The facility has remained open for registered programs, and people are required to wear masks in the facility. Public health orders and viaSport guidelines are also in place.

