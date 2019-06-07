Masked suspects on the mid Island steal 23 sets of tires

Theft happened Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. at Fountain Tire in Nanaimo

Masked men broke into a Nanaimo compound and stole a truckload of tires from a business this week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the crime happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when thousands of dollars worth of tires were stolen from Fountain Tire on Wellington Road.

“Video surveillance showed two masked men cutting through the fence of compound surrounding the business then spending a considerable amount of time selecting specialized tires designed to fit Bobcats,” noted the press release.

A third suspect was driving a light grey full-size Ford F350 extended-cab pickup with a grey canopy, which was also seen driving through a parking lot of a strip mall where Wholesale Sports used to be located.

“Employees of Fountain Tire have indicated that most of the tires are specialized so there is a limited market for them and they will not be easily re-sold,” the release notes.

Tires stolen include Bossman Gripstell skid tires, Galaxy Beefy Baby III skid tires, Goodyear Duratecs and Magnum turf tires for a lawn tractor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

To read past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.


