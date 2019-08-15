The intersection of Maryland Road and Highway 19A is one of four that a recent city traffic study found warrants for a traffic light, and it will get it starting this week.

Maryland traffic light installation starts next week

Work on the intersection will take up to eight weeks in order to minimize traffic delays, city says

The installation of the long-awaited traffic light at the intersection of Maryland Road and Highway 19A is about to get underway.

Beginning Monday, and continuing for up to eight weeks, the work will “provide a safer way to enter and exit the Maryland area,” says Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations. Normally, it wouldn’t take eight weeks to install a traffic signal, but in order to minimize traffic delays, the work is being done in stages, Hadfield says, “so drivers won’t see active construction each day during this time.”

While two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible during construction, temporary lane closures may be required at certain times. Traffic control personnel will be on site as necessary to direct vehicles.

“People should expect minor traffic delays at this intersection during construction,” Hadfield adds. “Drivers are reminded to proceed with caution in the work area, and we thank everyone in advance for their patience during this construction.”

The work on the new intersection will include the installation of a traffic controller and box, bases and poles, street name signs, traffic signal heads, LED luminaires, an accessible pedestrian system, pedestrian countdown timers and an emergency vehicle pre-emption system.

RELATED: Maryland and 19A to get its traffic light

RELATED: Four CR intersections warrant better traffic control

The intersection has been a point of contention for residents in the area for some time spurring numerous letters to council over the years, and coming up as one of four intersections in town that warranted the increased control in a 2017 traffic study.

The city hopes that this work – once completed – along with the additional entrance/exit to the subdivision at Jubilee Parkway and Willow Creek Road, will alleviate the issues of coming and going from the southernmost area of the community.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military
Next story
Group wants new agency to oversee oil and gas industry in B.C.

Just Posted

Campbell River Tyee Club wants to celebrate 100th anniversary with new clubhouse

The Campbell River Tyee Club has been a fixture in the community… Continue reading

WATCH: B.C.’s best waterskiers to compete at McIvor Lake this weekend

Campbell River Eagles Waterski club hosting provincial championships Aug. 17-18

Tyees finish third at 15U Provincials

Campbell River Bantam A squad struggled against hot pitcher in semifinal

Sold-out Howie Meeker Golf Classic set for this weekend

Charity event supports Campbell River Special Olympics

NIC aircraft structure grads in high demand

1,400 job openings for aircraft mechanics and inspectors by 2028: BC Labour Market Outlook

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Former firefighter teams up with web developer to create B.C. wildfire app

The number of users for the app varies throughout the year

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Vancouver Island cat has leg amputated after being shot

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020

Forestry, housing to slow growth, says credit union forecast

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Humboldt survivors featured in documentary want to make their ‘angels’ proud

‘Humboldt: The New Season’ to air Thursday, Aug. 15, on CBC

Most Read