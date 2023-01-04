Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, former B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks to a reporter in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond no longer employed with UBC

Cutting of ties follows questions into scholar’s claims of Indigenous ancestry

The University of British Columbia and prominent B.C. scholar and lawyer Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond have cut ties.

UBC’s director of university of affairs, Matthew Ramsey, wouldn’t provide details on why Turpel-Lafond is no longer employed, but said she hasn’t worked there since Dec. 16, 2022.

The move comes in the wake of a CBC News investigation published on Oct. 13 that questions Turpel-Lafond’s claims of Indigenous ancestry. The story digs into her past and finds contradicting information between the Cree heritage she has claimed, and which has characterized her career as an accomplished scholar and former judge, and historical records of her family and hometown.

Turpel-Lafond has been largely silent on the matter, but in a tweet following the release of the story said “I am of Cree, Scottish & English heritage & hold the name aki-kwe & am an active member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. My credentials have been vetted at the highest levels of our country.”

At the time, UBC said it couldn’t comment on personal information about their employees, but that it relies on self-identification by candidates when hiring for Indigenous scholarship or leadership roles. Turpel-Lafond formerly directed the university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre. Up until Dec. 16, she was a tenured professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law.

