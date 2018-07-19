Marlene Wright will seek to keep her seat on council in upcoming election

‘We got a lot of good things done over the past four years, and even more started’

From Left: Jeff King, Sandra Rushton, Ted Haylow, Marlene Wright, Jan Haylow, Flo Frank, Keith Price, Gage Crawford, campaign chair Jim Forsythe and Dave Ridley gather along the Rotary Seawalk to announce Wright’s intention to seek re-election this fall. Missing from the photo, but on the Wright election team, are Sydney Crawford, Joanne McDougal and Larry and Pat Stright.

Coun. Marlene Wright has announced that she is running for re-election.

“It is with a serious commitment to Campbell River’s future that I make this announcement,” she says.

“I look forward to campaigning and will endeavour to listen to the needs and concerns of my fellow residents.”

Wright announced her candidacy along the Seawalk on Tuesday this week surrounded by her family and campaign team.

Jim Forsyth, Wright’s campaign chair and past president of the Campbell River Rotary Club, says Wright “has done an outstanding job over the past four years. She brings a clear vision and solid goals to her campaign,” adding that Wright has a longstanding history as a community leader, business owner, council member and volunteer.

Wright has experience with downtown improvement as the liaison for BIA and advocate for Refresh Downtown. She was also on the Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District Board, member of the 3.5-acre task force, the Strathcona Gardens Commission, the Governance Select Committee, and was chair of Advisory Development and Environment Committee.

As an early supporter of the Municipal Broadband Fibre project, she sees great opportunity for its benefits and the future of Campbell River. Her priorities for the future, she says, are developing and completing the 3.5-acre project, well-planned economic growth, increased options and facilities for recreation, and advocacy for more quality senior care facilities.

She was described by her campaign team as a person who is willing to give her all, ask questions, seeks input and work collaboratively to get things done, is known to be accessible, credible, a team player and accountable to the taxpayers.

“We got a lot of good things done over the past four years, and even more started. I am proud to have been part of these accomplishments,” Wright says. “Now it is time to get them completed. I’m grateful for all the encouragement I have been receiving from members of the public. Thank you all for your endorsements and support. I know that together we can make Campbell River the most desirable place to live, work and visit.”

