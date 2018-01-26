Marijuana dispensary raided in B.C. Interior

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

RCMP busted up a pot shop in Cawston, about 50 minutes south of Penticton, Friday.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos RCMP detachment, which covers the area, said officer’s arrested a man and seized and undisclosed amount of marijuana and cannabis products Friday after a several month long investigation into operations at the Amber Light Compassion Society.

Police vehicles were seen outside the Amber Light Compassion Society all day Friday. Police seized marijuana, cannabis oils and edibles during the investigation.

RELATED: Similkameen pot store gets (cork)screwed

Evans said at this point there is no indication any other drugs were being sold on the premise, but RCMP won’t know for sure until the marijuana seized is tested.

Evans said until formal charges are made the name of the man arrested would not be released and charges will be related to trafficking.

“We’re recommending charges for federal prosecution against one or more individuals,” he said.

The store was closed and the door was locked Friday afternoon.

In October 2016, the Keremeos Review interviewed owner of the Amber Light Compassion Society Grant Bruce just a few weeks after he opened the store. Bruce, a long sufferer of epilepsy told the Review he opened the store so others who had medical ailments could access medical grade marijuana easily.

At that time he said to become a member of the society and purchase products a doctor’s form was required, the client must be 19 years of age or older and come with two pieces of identification.

Prior to opening the store in Cawston Bruce attempted to open a similar store in Osoyoos. He was visited by the police within three days of opening and voluntarily decided to close.

In October 2016 Bruce said opening the store was a human rights issue.

“For me it’s a human rights issue. I don’t think the government should tell us what we can ingest or that this medicine is legal and this other medicine that I would rather use is not.”

“I’ve had good friends jailed for this – taking medicine. They didn’t deserve to be locked away with murderers and rapists.”

The Review also interviewed Cpl. Evans in October 2016 asking his thoughts on the society opening in his jurisdiction.

“We would caution anybody out there against selling marijuana. There is a current program through Health Canada where there are designated growers and suppliers… (that can sell) to legitimate clients. If they don’t have authorization from Health Canada it’s illegal.”

The compassion club has operated without any troubles for the most part except an attempted robbery that resulted in an employee being attacked with a corkscrew in July 2017. The employee received minor injuries. Two individuals were arrested after a police chase that ended in Osoyoos.

