March domestic violence figures show no impact from social isolation, Campbell River RCMP say

Campbell River RCMP see no evidence social isolation is causing an increase in domestic violence numbers.

“This is an interesting time for us in the world and here in Campbell River,” Const. Maury Tyre says in the April Domestic Violence Report from the Campbell River RCMP. “The reality of having to do our part to flatten the curve does not come without risk.”

COVID-19 has brought a lot of stress and hardship to local families, particularly on the heels of several months of forestry shut down, Tyre says. Families are now forced to spend time together in social isolation with little outside distractions and supports to diffuse conflict.

“Fortunately, at this point, there is no evidence to support that the stress of COVID-19 isolation has created an increase in domestic violence call volume in our community,” said Const. Tyre.

Campbell River RCMP responded to 37 different domestic violence situations over the course of March 2020. This is an increase of three files over the same period in 2019.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP continue domestic violence awareness campaign

The Campbell River RCMP Domestic Violence unit reminds victims of intimate partner violence that supports and resources continue.

Local supports:

Campbell River Family Services 250-287-2421

Campbell River and North Island Transition Society 250-286-3666 / 1-800-667-2188

Vancouver Island Crisis Line 1-888-494-3888

Campbell River RCMP 250-286-6221 or 911 if emergency.

RELATED: As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter