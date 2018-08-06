B.C. family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

A Maple Ridge family remains stuck on Lombok, and Indonesian island, after a 7.0 earthquake killed close to 100 people, Jennifer Montgomery-Lay wrote on her Facebook blog, called Life All Over the Map.

Montgomery-Lay started an online blog to detail the trials and tribulations the family has faced since her daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

Logan Lay was diagnosed June 3, 2005, when she was eight years old. She went through seven years of solid treatment. She did three different cycles of chemotherapy and had full brain and spine radiation, as well as multiple surgeries.

The family embarked on trip earlier this year after Logan’s doctors told the family that she was not responding to chemotherapy any more, Montgomery-Lay wrote in February.

On Aug. 4, she said the she, her husband, 14-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter are stuck in Lombok after the earthquake.

“We are safe,” she said.

“But, yes, we have been hit by a 7.0 earthquake and it was scary as hell.”

A powerful earthquake flattened houses and toppled bridges on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing at least 98 people and shaking neighbouring Bali, as authorities said Monday that rescuers still hadn’t reached some devastated areas and the death toll would climb, according to the Canadian Press.

It was the second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok. A July 29 quake killed 16 people and damaged hundreds of houses, some of which collapsed in Sunday evening’s magnitude 7.0 temblor, killing those inside.

“As far as we know the epicentre was about 40-km from where we are located,” Montgomery-Lay wrote of the second one.

“There was a lot of damage to our hotel, but only minor injuries (thank the dear Lord).

“We have lost power and been evacuated from our hotel.

“A tsunami warning was issued. (But there are reports it is being lifted.)

“We are still feeling aftershocks apparently there have been 16. (Now over 100.)

“At this point we are unclear what will happen next.”

She said the family is shaken and upset.

“No one is leaving the gathering station – yet …

“Once it is safe, we may try to go to the airport and get on any flight we can to either Kuala Lumpur or Singapore and make our way back to Bangkok to catch our flight home. We’ve tried calling the airlines and can’t get through. We have very limited service, no Wi-fi and only one phone with data access.”

Montgomery-Lay said most flights are already full.

“Apparently there is damage to Bali airport as well, but all info we have is hearsay at this point.

“We will do our best to keep you all posted as we can. Much love.”