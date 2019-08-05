RCMP search an area near Gillam, Man. on July 30. (Manitoba RCMP)

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Police are moving onto another community in northern Manitoba as the search for two Port Alberni suspects hits its fourteenth day.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run since July 23, when they were declared suspects in the deaths of a UBC professor and two tourists in northern B.C.

The two men have eluded Mounties and the military in a cross-country search that has led authorities to the backwaters of northern Manitoba.

The last confirmed sighting of the two murder suspects was on July 22 near Gillam, where a SUV police say the men stole was found torched.

Since then, police have searched the communities of Gillam and York Landing before returning to the former after a tip about a sighting near York Landing didn’t come through.

On Monday, Manitoba RCMP said they were setting up a roadblock in the community of Sundance, Man., about 60 kilometres to the northeast of Gillam, after a dive team spent all weekend searching the Nelson River.

The search was prompted by a helicopter spotting an abandoned boat on the shores of the river. Some have said the boat was abandoned there last year, but Manitoba RCMP did not comment on either what evidence the boat had or what prompted the roadblock into Sundance.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are facing charges of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Leonard Dyck on July 19 and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Dease on July 15.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

READ MORE: Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau kept ‘back pocket’ G7 summit statement to guard against Trump

Just Posted

North Island College’s electronics technician program adds apprenticeship training

Students in North Island College’s Electronics Technician Core certificate will get two… Continue reading

Distressed humpback whale returns to familiar waters

Whale spotted off Washington State coast may no longer be entangled

Storm welcomes new talent between the pipes

Knute Loe signs with the Junior B club pending Junior A camp decisions

Magnitude 4.3 quake recorded off Vancouver Island

Occurred at 9:11 Friday night 171 km west of Port Hardy

Destination Campbell River and former Campbell River Tourism Promotion Society align efforts

Destination Campbell River and members of the former Campbell River Tourism Promotion… Continue reading

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

Most Read