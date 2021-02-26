Manager of Community Development Ron Bowles to leave City Hall, destined for Manitoba

‘I will always recall my time at the City of Campbell River with fond memories,’ Bowles says

Ron Bowles, the City of Campbell River’s general manager of community development, is leaving to take on the city manager role in Brandon, MB. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

The City of Campbell River’s general manager of community development is leaving Campbell River this spring to become the city manager in Brandon, MB.

“We congratulate Ron Bowles on this opportunity to advance his career and return to family roots,” says Campbell River’s city manager Deborah Sargent. “We’ll miss Ron’s steady support for his teams, his collaborative leadership and his focus on public service improvement.”

Bowles joined the City of Campbell River in 2014. In his role as general manager, he led a wide range of city teams, including finance, human resources, information technology, recreation, airport, bylaw, policing, development services and long range planning and sustainability.

“While I am excited about a new opportunity, I will always recall my time at the City of Campbell River with fond memories,” Bowles says. “Advancements in municipal broadband service, fiscal practices, asset management, the City Scorecard, labour relations, social housing and housing growth review are initiatives I am most proud of.

“Helping others excel in their role or move forward into new positions are the highlights of my time at the City,” he adds.

To encourage professional development, Bowles also volunteered as president with the B.C. Local Government Management Association while he was with the city.

