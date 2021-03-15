Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man with weapon shot by police at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital

Victoria Police Department say taser ineffective, injuries not life-threatening

A man is in hospital after being shot by a Victoria police officer at Royal Jubilee Hospital early Monday morning.

Officers were at Jubilee just before 5:30 a.m. on March 15 for an unrelated call when they were alerted to a man at the hospital with a weapon.

Officers located a man with a weapon, according to a statement from the Victoria Police Department, and tasered him, which they said was ineffective. During the interaction, the man was shot by one of the officers.

He is being treated in hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with VicPD’s major crime unit are investigating and none of the officers involved were injured.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has been notified and will conduct its own independent investigation.

