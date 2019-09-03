Man with dollar-sign tattoos fails to steal produce from Nanaimo supermarket

RCMP and Nanaimo Crime Stoppers ask for tips about incident last month

A suspect wasn’t able to get away with $150 worth of produce from a north Nanaimo grocery store recently.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release this week, a man attempted the theft Aug. 24 at about 9 p.m. at the Real Canadian Superstore on Metral Drive.

“When confronted, the male ditched the items and took off on foot,” the release notes.

The suspect was described as caucasian and in his early twenties, with dollar-sign tattoos under both eyes. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, a dark-coloured baseball cap and “scraggly” pants, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

