Brandon White is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after not returning to his Victoria halfway house. (Courteys of VicPD)

Brandon White is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after not returning to his Victoria halfway house. (Courteys of VicPD)

Man with Canada-wide warrant sought after he didn’t return to Victoria halfway house

Brandon White is currently serving a federal sentence of more than three years

A man convicted of robbery and arson is wanted by police after he didn’t return to his Victoria halfway house.

Brandon White is serving a federal sentence of more than three years for robbery, arson, breaking and entering, and disguise with intent. He’s now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

White is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian man who is 5’10” and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees White is asked not to approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Oak Bay car theft victim spots car being driven just blocks away

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
Actor Matthew McConaughey appears at White House, calls for gun legislation
Next story
Forecast centre says river in northeast B.C. could surge to flood conditions

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Chris Zizek participated in the Invictus Games at The Hague in April, 2022. Lyndon Goveas photo
Experience of a lifetime for Campbell River veteran

A canoe carries restoration gear out to Baikie Island. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Greenways Land Trust restores industrial log storage site in Campbell River estuary

Bystanders help after a vehicle rollover crash on Dogwood Street at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Bystanders assist after vehicle rolls over on Dogwood Street

Canadian music legend Mick Dalla-Vee brings his Idols and Icons show to Vancouver Island communities June 10-12, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Canadian singer Mick Dalla-Vee brings Idols and Icons to Vancouver Island towns