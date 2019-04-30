Daniel William James Harlow, who robbed the TD Canada Trust Terminal Park branch in Nanaimo in February 2018, will spend eight years in jail. (Photo submitted)

Man who robbed three Nanaimo banks gets eight years in jail

Daniel William James Harlow robbed TD Canada Trust in Nanaimo on Feb. 17, 2018

A man who robbed a TD Canada Trust at Terminal Park in February 2018 will spend a total of eight years behind bars.

Daniel William James Harlow, 46 at the time of that robbery, was sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo Tuesday. Basil McCormick, Crown counsel, and Bobby Movassaghi, defence counsel, entered a joint submission, with Harlow being sentenced to eight years concurrent for each robbery charge.

In addition to charges from the TD incident, he was also sentenced for three other robberies, two in Nanaimo and one in Surrey. He threatened the life of bank employees in one instance.

RELATED: Warrant issued for TD Canada Trust bank robbery suspect

Harlow has been in custody since being arrested following a Nov. 1, 2018 robbery of another Nanaimo bank and will receive 407 days credit for time served and will remain in jail for another 83 months.

Harlow will also have to submit a DNA sample and will be banned for life from owning firearms.

More to come.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
