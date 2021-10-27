Courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Man who assaulted sex trade workers on the mid Island sentenced to 6 years

Stephen Bradley Ewing previously pleaded guilty to offences from 2018

Warning: The story contains graphic detail, which some readers may find disturbing.

A Port Alberni man who sexually assaulted and choked sex trade workers has been sentenced to six years in jail by a judge at provincial court in Nanaimo.

Stephen Bradley Ewing entered guilty pleas to three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, threats or causing bodily harm, two counts of sexual assault and one count of attempting to choke to overcome resistance in front of Judge Brian Harvey Sept. 28. Harvey rendered his decision this afternoon, Oct. 27, with Nick Barber, Crown counsel, and Bert King, Ewing’s legal representative, entering a joint sentencing submission.

The incidents occurred in 2018 in Nanaimo and Parksville, with a new charge from an October 2018 incident sworn against Ewing in September.

The incidents involved Ewing arranging to meet with women and girls online and displaying a propensity for violent sex, going against the workers’ pre-determined boundaries, and in some instances, choking. One instance involved workers aged 15 and 16 years, although both Barber and King previously stated Ewing was unaware they were underage.

While Crown originally sought a jail sentence of six years and defence requested between four and six years, King informed Harvey this morning that his client sought the full six years instead. As a result, Harvey delayed his decision till the afternoon.

Ewing surrendered himself and was taken into custody on Sept. 28 in anticipation of Harvey’s decision.

More to come.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting, choking sex trade workers

RELATED: Charges laid in Nanaimo sex assaults on sex trade workers


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtSex Assault trial

 

A judge handed down a jail sentence to Stephen Bradley Ewing in provincial court in Nanaimo Oct. 27. In September, Ewing pleaded guilty to sex assault-related charges and a count of choking to overcome resistance. (Submitted photo)

A judge handed down a jail sentence to Stephen Bradley Ewing in provincial court in Nanaimo Oct. 27. In September, Ewing pleaded guilty to sex assault-related charges and a count of choking to overcome resistance. (Submitted photo)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Advocates raise concerns as B.C. moves to new support model for children with disabilities
Next story
Two charges each of murder and attempted murder laid in shootings in Faro, Yukon

Just Posted

Jim Creighton set to release latest book, Mrs. Johnson and the Rabbit. Ronan O’Doherty/ The News
Campbell River author excited to release latest novel

Minister Joyce Murray is the new Minister of Fisheries and Oceans. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
New fisheries, environment and Indigenous ministers could have effect on North Island affairs

Workers at Strathcona Gardens are looking for a cost-of-living agreement. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Union wants cost-of-living agreement in Strathcona Gardens contract

Jamie Willis drops a pumpkin during the Campbell River Firefighters annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Annual pumpkin smash coming back to Campbell River