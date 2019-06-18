The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Man to be sentenced for sexual abuse of young girl in Nanaimo

Stephen Mark Castleden also sentenced for child pornography-related charges

A man, previously convicted of possessing child pornography, will be sentenced June 27 for sexually assaulting a girl, beginning when she was four years old, taking pictures and posting them online.

Stephen Mark Castleden pleaded guilty last December to possessing, making and importing child pornography, as well as the sexual assault. Nick Barber, Crown counsel, and James Wright, made submissions to Judge R.D. Miller as the sentencing hearing began at provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday.

Images of the victim, a girl whose identity is protected, were uploaded to a Russian website and the incidents took place over five years.

After being notified by police in Queensland, Australia, Const. Shane Coubrough, a Nanaimo RCMP officer specializing in child pornography and sexual abuse files, obtained and executed a search warrant on May 9, 2018. Castleden was arrested and “pre-search photographs” of the house were taken, which included rooms seen in some of the pornographic material.

Five devices seized had child pornography on them, said Coubrough. They included two Blackberry cellphones, a laptop and two USB drives. Bags of underwear were found which was something that Castleden used to “pleasure himself with,” Coubrough testified.

Among pictures and video showed to the court were depictions of Castleden performing sexual acts with the victim. Some showed the victim hiding her face in her shirt. On the five devices were 1,226 images of child porn and 681 videos, with 27 images and two videos of the victim.

Wright didn’t excuse the actions of his client, but said his client was dealing with stress from the death of his father and losing his wife. He has been receiving counselling in jail, Wright said.

The grandfather of the victim testified about the impact of Castleden’s actions, stating a once affectionate girl is now subdued and cries herself to sleep.

Barber seeks a sentence of between eight to 10 years in jail, while Wright seeks between six to eight years. Barber said Castleden has credit for 606 days of time served.

Castleden received a 30-day jail sentence in Surrey in 2012 for possession of child pornography.

The Nanaimo News Bulletin is also available on Facebook and Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Firefighters stop blaze from spreading after BMW crashes at Saratoga Speedway

Just Posted

Residents welcomed to new Habitat for Humanity homes in Campbell River

New homeowners received keys during ceremony at affordable housing development

Police make arrest after report of a man brandishing a gun at Campbell River-area lake

43-year-old man from the Comox area has since been charged with multiple offences

Campbell River’s Brind’Amour reflects on year one as NHL coach

Hurricane legend speaks about the season, the Storm Surge and life in Carolina

Georgia Park students keeping their heads up after another case of vandalism

Bird and bee houses torn off the trees and smashed, but the kids bounced back and put more up

Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins golf tourney in Campbell River raises $122,000

Fundraiser for cystic fibrosis has raised roughly $1.8 million since it started 24 years ago

VIDEO: Firefighters stop blaze from spreading after BMW crashes at Saratoga Speedway

Victoria-based businessmen were ‘corner training’ on Father’s Day when incident took place

Man to be sentenced for sexual abuse of young girl in Nanaimo

Stephen Mark Castleden also sentenced for child pornography-related charges

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Ginger Goodwin’s Cumberland cemetery grave desecrated

Just days before the Miners Memorial weekend, Ginger Goodwin’s grave has been… Continue reading

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

Most Read