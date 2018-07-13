Man takes off with eggs, meat out B.C. family farm’s fridge run on honour system

Honour system fridge dishonoured and now RCMP are on the hunt for suspect

Numerous thefts from an ‘honour’ system fridge at a family farm in Vernon have gone on long enough.

On June 20, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were made aware of an alleged theft that took place from a farm located on Redwing Road. Owners of the farm advised police that a male entered the honour system fridge, located on the property, helped himself to a dozen eggs and allegedly left without putting payment into the jar. Approximately three days later, the same male returned and reportedly took over $100 worth of organic meat from the fridge. The bandit has been identified by the farm as “prefers smokies.”

“Since the first report made to police, the same male has returned to the property four additional times and collected various items from the fridge including meat and eggs, without leaving any sort of payment behind,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “To a small local farm, thefts like this can be devastating and may jeopardize the way the farm continues to conduct business.”

An additional suspect has now been identified in one of the thefts from the farm, however the police are seeking further assistance in identifying the male seen in the surveillance footage.

“We are confident with the media and public’s assistance we will be able to identify the male seen in the surveillance video,” adds Brett.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Most Read