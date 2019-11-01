Man taken to Campbell River hospital after arrest by police dog and handler

RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office after the dog ‘made contact’ with the suspect

B.C.’s police watchdog has been notified, after a man was taken to hospital early Friday morning in Campbell River.

Officers spotted a vehicle with “incorrect” licence plates leaving a home on Goodwin Road around 1:55 a.m., the BC RCMP said in a news release.

The police vehicle collided with the vehicle as the officers tried to stop the driver, and a man and a woman got out and ran off.

The man allegedly resisted arrest, RCMP said, then was taken into custody by a police dog and handler. He was hurt after the dog “made contact” with him.

The woman was arrested without incident.

The man was taken to hospital, then released back into police custody. Charges are pending against both.

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates police-related incidents of serious harm or death, will determine whether the officers’ actions are linked to the man’s injuries.

No further information was provided. The IIO has not yet commented.

