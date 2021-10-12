Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Man survives shooting in ‘drug culture’ violence in Nanaimo

Man and woman arrested and released

A man was shot but survived in ‘drug culture’ conflict in Nanaimo’s south end over the long weekend.

Nanaimo RCMP responded to multiple calls about gunfire at a derelict property near the intersection of Nicol and Needham streets at about 1 p.m. on Oct. 10, according to a police press release.

About 20 minutes later, RCMP were advised that a man had arrived at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with apparent gunshot injuries, but his injuries were non-life-threatening and he was treated and released.

RCMP then arrested a man and a woman in a vehicle that was travelling southbound on Nicol Street and the occupants, both known to police, were released from custody while the investigation continues, police say.

RCMP said the residence where the shots were heard “is known to be used by persons who are marginalized and involved in the Nanaimo drug culture.” Police say the incident was a “targeted, isolated event” and the parties involved appear to know one another.

“The use of firearms however, and the blatant disregard for the safety of individuals in our community is troubling, and can be attributed to the drug culture in Nanaimo and the violence associated with it,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-38031.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo city councillors discuss perceptions and realities of neighbourhood safety

READ ALSO: Safety audits show residents in and around Nanaimo’s downtown feel unsafe


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
Trudeau joins G20 leaders in pushing Taliban for aid access, respect for rights
Next story
Doctors alarmed by loophole allowing sale of used asbestos products

Just Posted

School District 72 board office. Contributed photo
Campbell River school district sends out preemptive letter warning parents of ‘destructive’ TikTok challenges

Campbell River Storm’s Kye Benoche charges in on net during Oct. 8 game versus Oceanside Generals. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm blow through competition

Wind storm at high tide in Campbell River, Dec. 20, 2018. File photo by Mark Seal
Wind warning issued for Courtenay to Campbell River

Presley Peter Billy. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP seeking man wanted on multiple charges