Duncan Moffat, who survived for five days in a smashed truck near Sayward, according to his mother, Lynn Macnab.

Man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck north of Campbell River

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

A missing person from the North Island is believed to have survived for five days in a smashed truck near Sayward, where a hunter found him amid the wreckage on Tuesday.

Duncan Moffat was airlifted to hospital in Victoria with injuries including a broken leg and femur, according to his mother Lynn Macnab.

Moffat was found in a smashed pickup truck, where he “spent five days with broken leg, broken femur, etc.,” she said.

He was also “dehydrated [and] delusional,” according to a post on a Facebook group set up for his search.

The 23-year-old man had been missing for more than a week, and his mother was putting up posters not far from the scene of the accident when she learned that he’d been found.

“I was about 15 [minutes] away as I was putting missing posters up for hunters,” she said in a text message to the Mirror. “Got back in cell range and found out.”

She expressed gratitude to everyone who helped search for Moffat, and especially a hunter from Sayward who found her son.

“[H]e found Duncan and stayed with him till help arrived,” she said.

More to come.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says
Next story
B.C. man wanted for alleged ‘serious domestic assault’ in Alberta

Just Posted

Man survived for days trapped in smashed truck north of Campbell River

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

Swicked Cycles and Boston Pizza team up to get bikes’ into Campbell River kids’ hands this Christmas

Swicked Cycles and Boston Pizza are teaming up to get new bikes… Continue reading

Helpline assists Campbell River families tackling the dementia journey

No one in Campbell River should have to face the dementia journey… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District committee wants more info on pot best practices

Electoral Area Services Committee wants staff to put together report for board

BC Ferries passengers wait to leave Vancouver Island after Remembrance Day

Traffic aboard BC Ferries slows after Remembrance Day long weekend

Calgarians vote ‘no’ to bidding for 2026 Winter Games, in plebiscite

Out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 voted and 171,750 said ”no.”

B.C. man wanted for alleged ‘serious domestic assault’ in Alberta

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

ASEAN nations combined have nearly 650 million people, an economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Olympic and Paralympic committees disappointed, but respectful of Calgary’s vote

The majority of voters said ‘no’ to a potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Wildfire death toll rises in California as search for missing continues

Authorities reported six more fatalities from the Northern California blaze, bringing the total number of dead so far to 48.

B.C. MLAs urge Trudeau to call byelection immediately in Burnaby-South

Four NDP provincial politicians from British Columbia are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately call a byelection in the federal riding of Burnaby-South.

Provincial housing boss brought home more than $350,000 in 2017-18

BC Housing develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options

Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year

Kuhnhackl scores 2 odd goals as Isles dump Canucks 5-2

Vancouver drops second game in two nights

Most Read