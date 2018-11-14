Man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck north of Campbell River

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

Duncan Moffat, who survived for five days in a smashed truck near Sayward, according to his mother, Lynn Macnab.

A missing person from the North Island is believed to have survived for five days in a smashed truck near Sayward, where a hunter found him amid the wreckage on Tuesday.

Duncan Moffat was airlifted to hospital in Victoria with injuries including a broken leg and femur, according to his mother Lynn Macnab.

Moffat was found in a smashed pickup truck, where he “spent five days with broken leg, broken femur, etc.,” she said.

He was also “dehydrated [and] delusional,” according to a post on a Facebook group set up for his search.

The 23-year-old man had been missing for more than a week, and his mother was putting up posters not far from the scene of the accident when she learned that he’d been found.

“I was about 15 [minutes] away as I was putting missing posters up for hunters,” she said in a text message to the Mirror. “Got back in cell range and found out.”

She expressed gratitude to everyone who helped search for Moffat, and especially a hunter from Sayward who found her son.

“[H]e found Duncan and stayed with him till help arrived,” she said.

More to come.

