Man suffers life-threatening injuries in ‘vicious assault’ in Nanaimo

Witnesses sought after incident May 11 near Bastion, Wallace and Fraser streets

Nanaimo RCMP seek witnesses after an assault in downtown Nanaimo left a man with life-threatening injuries. (News Bulletin file photo)

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Victoria after an alleged “vicious assault” by another man in downtown Nanaimo last night.

Witnesses are sought after the incident near the intersection of Wallace, Bastion and Fraser streets in Nanaimo at 6:20 p.m. the evening of Thursday, May 11, a Nanaimo RCMP press release stated. Police arrived promptly on scene to find that a 38-year-old man had sustained serious injuries and was first taken by ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital before being transported down Island.

A suspect was identified, found nearby and taken into custody without incident. He remains in custody, the press release said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any video footage is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2023-15745.

