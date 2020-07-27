Nanaimo RCMP vehicles on Malpass Road on Sunday afternoon. (News Bulletin photo)

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot in Nanaimo yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Malpass Road and Metral Drive, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Police and paramedics rushed to the location in response to “reports of gun fire from the house,” the release notes, and found a man with an apparent gunshot injury. The person was transported to hospital.

“A short time later, an adult male arrived at the home and was arrested in connection with the shooting. Police are not searching for additional suspects or victims and do not believe there is any further risk to the public,” the release notes.

The press release adds that evidence gathered led officers to a separate location and “investigators are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to enter the home.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

Shooting

