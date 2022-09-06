Man stabbed to death at waterfront park in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP have a section of Maffeo Sutton Park blocked off for a homicide investigation. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A man was stabbed to death at Nanaimo’s Maffeo Sutton Park last night.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed and died of his injuries after an incident Monday, Sept. 5, at about 11:30 p.m.

Nanaimo RCMP, in press release, report that they were alerted to a report of a group of youths “intimidating” a security guard on the waterfront downtown. Officers came upon the stabbing victim and his friend who had been bear-sprayed.

Paramedics transported the stabbing victim to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His 22-year-old friend was treated but did not require hospitalization.

Police were able to locate and arrest a 19-year-old male suspect nearby, and a police dog helped officers also locate a 17-year-old male suspect. Both are in custody. A third suspect has been identified but hasn’t been located. No charges have been laid and the investigation continues.

“Investigators do not believe there was any connection between the victim and suspects prior to the incident,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP, in the release.

The ferry to Saysutshun is temporarily operating from the crab dock as a section of the park remains closed to the public.

“This closure is necessary to allow investigators time to search and examine the area for any forensic evidence related to the investigation,” the release noted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-31326.

