Man stabbed in leg outside Campbell River courthouse Sunday night

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report from BC Ambulance of a male that had been stabbed in the leg near the courthouse on 13th Ave. at approximately 9 p.m., on Sunday, July 14.

The male victim, who was known to police, was not cooperative with investigators, said RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre. The RCMP believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

RELATED: Four arrested after undercover operation at Campbell River pawn shops and second hand stores

OTHER NEWS:

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Emergency size limits coming to protect at-risk chinook salmon
Next story
Road across John Hart Dam to close for two days next week

Just Posted

Man stabbed in leg outside Campbell River courthouse Sunday night

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report from BC Ambulance of a… Continue reading

Road across John Hart Dam to close for two days next week

BC Hydro issues notice of closure at Campbell River-area hydroelectric facility

Four arrested after undercover operation at Campbell River pawn shops and second hand stores

Accused face charges of attempt to possess stolen property

Island wolf population ‘reasonably secure,’ says researcher

Forestry practices, not predation by wolves, blamed for reduced numbers in prey animals

PHOTOS: Vancouver Island MusicFest showcases talent from across Canada and around the world

Eclectic line-up ranged from West African to Korean performers, along with rock and blues legends

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Driver who killed B.C. motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees

Fir, cedar, spruce, pine, yew set aside from logging

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Grand Forks fire chief found to have bullied, harassed volunteer firefighter: report

WorkSafeBC, third-party human resources investigation looking into allegations complete

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

Most Read