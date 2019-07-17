Man stabbed in leg outside Campbell River courthouse Sunday night

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report from BC Ambulance of a male that had been stabbed in the leg near the courthouse on 13th Ave. at approximately 9 p.m., on Sunday, July 14.

The male victim, who was known to police, was not cooperative with investigators, said RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre. The RCMP believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

