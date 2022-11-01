Man sought by Quadra RCMP located

On Oct. 13, Quadra RCMP requested assistance of the public in locating a man wanted on two probation warrants. The man was located on Oct. 31 by Campbell River RCMP.

“The Quadra RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter,” Const. Rebekah Draht said.

Quadra RCMP issued a press release Oct. 13 seeking assistance in locating Wayne Samuel Lewis, 26.

Quadra IslandRCMP