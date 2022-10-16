John Howitt Elementary School is located off of Tebo Avenue in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

John Howitt Elementary School is located off of Tebo Avenue in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Man sought after teen blocks abduction attempt outside Island elementary school: RCMP

RCMP seek suspect in attempted abduction near John Howitt School in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP are seeking to identify a suspect in an attempted abduction near John Howitt Elementary School earlier this month, as well as a Good Samaritan who may have intervened in the abduction.

On Oct. 10, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., RCMP say an unknown man grabbed onto a 10-year-old girl while she was walking on Bishop Avenue near John Howitt Elementary School and told her to come with him.

According to RCMP, a teenage boy intervened and pushed the man away. The young girl was able to safely get home and the Port Alberni RCMP detachment was contacted several hours later.

Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer with the Port Alberni RCMP, says investigators have canvassed the area over the past few days for CCTV, have spoken with homeowners and have confirmed the area in which this occurred.

“Both the RCMP and the family are grateful for the teenager’s actions in helping the victim,” he said. “However, we have yet to identify this Good Samaritan, and we would like to speak to them and obtain any photos or details that they may have.”

The suspect is described as a taller Caucasian man in their 30-40s, wearing black pants, a grey t-shirt, white shoes and a blue surgical mask.

The Port Alberni RCMP are asking for anyone who was in the area of Bishop Avenue between Grieve Road and Morgan Crescent North and who observed or may have dash camera footage of the man to contact the Port Alberni RCMP detachment directly at 250-723-2424.

PORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Young out after 29 years headlines Vancouver Island 2022 election results
Next story
Russian warplane crashes into Russian city, killing 2, igniting apartment blaze

Just Posted

Aquarium curator Ricky Belanger assists Raisin the Octopus into her bucket for her voyage home. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
‘Raisin’ the Octopus among several underwater creatures sent back into the ocean.

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Flashing lights across Sutil Channel prompt call to Quadra Island RCMP

Quinn Sirignano sits on dad Rocky Sirignano’s shoulders, looking at a giant sea star held by mom Serena. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Over 100 families help out with annual Discovery Passage Aquarium release day

Former Campbell River city councillor Kermit Dahl, shown here flipping burgers at Forestry Proud Day events at Spirit Square on April 29, 2019, has been elected mayor. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Dahl elected Campbell River’s new mayor