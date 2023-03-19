A man was found with gunshot wounds along Bastion Street in downtown Nanaimo at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. (file photo)

A man was found with gunshot wounds along Bastion Street in downtown Nanaimo at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. (file photo)

Man shot in face in downtown Nanaimo

Victim hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after March 18 incident

A man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following an incident in downtown Nanaimo last night.

According to a release by the RCMP, a 39-year-old victim is currently hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries after emergency services were dispatched to the vicinity of the Coast Bastion Hotel on Bastion Street at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

“The incident was initially reported by community safety officers who were on patrol when they were flagged down by the victim who was bleeding heavily from a facial injury,” noted the release.

The man, who told officers he was shot, was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for medical treatment.

The area surrounding the hotel was closed to the public after the incident as investigators searched for forensic evidence. The release also noted that no arrests have yet been made and the firearm involved has not been located.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident, including video, photos or dash-cam footage of the area between 7:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ MORE: Man shot while trying to get back allegedly stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment

READ ALSO: Suspect who allegedly stabbed security guard in Ladysmith arrested in Nanaimo


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMPShooting

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More anti-Ukraine graffiti spray painted at B.C. townhouse

Just Posted

Oceanside Generals Brady Van Herk keeps jabbing the puck against Campbell River Storm’s Nick Peters that eventually went in to win 3-2 Game 3 of the VIHL North Division final in overtime. (Michael Briones photo)
Overtime goal lifts Generals over Storm in Game 3 of VIJHL North Division final

Campbell Riverite Tyler Turner took home gold from the para-snowboarding world championships earlier this month. Photo courtesy Luc Percival
Campbell River para-snowboarder defends world championship title

Carter De Boer drives to the net and scores the Campbell River Storm’s only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Oceanside Generals in Game 2 of the VIJHL North Division final at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Friday, March 17. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Oceanside Generals knot series with Campbell River Storm with 4-1 victory

Black Press file photo
Fisheries and Oceans Canada faces deluge of calls to improve `suspect’ science