Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating

Investigation underway by Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia.

Tofino RCMP shot and killed a man in Opitsaht on Saturday.

An investigation into the shooting has been launched by the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, according to a Feb. 28 statement from the BC RCMP.

The statement explains that two Tofino RCMP officers arrived at a residence in Opitsaht around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 searching for a woman in distress.

“When they arrived an interaction took place and one male was shot and another was taken into custody,” the statement reads.

Police say no one else was injured in the incident and that the woman was located and taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Opitsaht is a Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation community located on Meares Island, roughly two kilometres from Tofino.

Vancouver Island General Investigative Section is investigating the report that brought police to the residence searching for a woman allegedly being held against her will.

One man remains in police custody.

IIO representatives are expected to arrive in Opitsaht today to investigate the shooting and police say no further information will be released while the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should immediately call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.


