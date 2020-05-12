Social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis is causing tension for some people, resulting in incidents like a man in Duncan being spat on by an 11-year-old boy while standing in line at a bank. (File photo)

Man says boy spit in his face while in bank lineup in Duncan

Incident reported to police

  • May. 12, 2020 3:17 p.m.
  • News

Al Cool couldn’t believe that an 11-year-old boy spat in his face during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis while standing in a line at a bank in Duncan.

Cool said the boy and his mother were standing behind him in the bank line and were not respecting the two-metre separation that is called for during the health crisis.

He said, while annoyed at the closeness, he didn’t say anything until the line up moved into the bank’s foyer.

“I’m an older guy and have recently had heart surgery, so I’m pretty vulnerable health wise and don’t want to catch coronavirus,” Cool said.

“The mom and the boy were right at my shoulder in the enclosed foyer so I asked that they step back. That’s when the boy spat at my face and body. I was horrified. The woman claimed that they were six feet away and left pretty quick when I started to complain.”

Cool said he reported the incident to the bank’s manager and she told him shortly after that his complaint was passed along to the bank’s security group for assessment.

“I also reported it to the police,” he said.

“I know the boy is a minor but what he did was aggravated assault and this can’t be allowed to happen, especially during COVID-19.”

A spokeswoman for the North Cowicgan/Duncan RCMP detachment said the incident is under investigation.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island community’s first responders turn up the sirens for birthday parades during COVID-19
Next story
VIDEO: Orcas feeding, splashing and breaching off Hornby Island

Just Posted

Support for seniors ‘better than nothing’ says North Island MP

Federal government aid could go further, Blaney explains

City councillors make like their favourite lumberjack to deliver “Stay Strong” message

“Be Like Logger Mike – Stay Strong, Campbell River”

Campbell River RCMP offer 7 tips to avoid being pulled over this summer

Tips aren’t as common sense as one would think – RCMP

Island Health resumes elective surgeries

About 4,000 surgeries were postponed across the Island

Work to take place next week in Quathiaski Cove

Crews will drive test pilings at new ferry berth site

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Victoria man goes out for milk, buys winning lotto ticket

Joseph Brennan won more than $93,000 in the Lotto Max Extra on March 13

Police watchdog investigating death of Vancouver Island woman

Port Alberni RCMP had dealt with woman in April incident hours previously

VIDEO: Orcas feeding, splashing and breaching off Hornby Island

Family outing included a special experience

Man says boy spit in his face while in bank lineup in Duncan

Incident reported to police

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Most Read