Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a British Columbia Sheriff Service vehicle as rallier shout “No more stolen sisters” marking the end of the first day of his preliminary inquiry in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22. The inquiry is scheduled to wrap up Tuesday, Oct. 23. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe awaits bail decision in unrelated assault

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

VERNON, B.C. — The rally on the Vernon Law Courts steps lasted longer than the video appearance inside.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born 1980, appeared via video-link in courtroom 201 for a procedural hearing Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. Sagmoen will return for the conclusion of his bail hearing Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., also via video.

“This was just to get the matter back before your honour (Judge Jeremy Guild) so you don’t lose jurisdiction,” said crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn.

Sagmoen’s bail hearing began after the wrap up of his preliminary inquiry Oct. 23 in which Judge Guild committed Sagmoen to stand trial on five counts, including disguising face with intent to commit offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; use of firearm committing, etc. indictable offence; uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

“You’ll be appearing next tomorrow at 2 p.m. by video to conclude the bail hearing,” Judge Guild informed Sagmoen.

At a bail hearing in February 2018 before Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi, Sagmoen’s charges were split into three separate matters. Sagmoen will appear Dec. 10 for a preliminary inquiry into the second matter with charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm and for trial on a mischief charge Dec. 13. Judge Takahashi granted bail for those two cases but denied bail on the matter for which Sagmoen appeared this week.

However, should bail be granted on this matter, Sagmoen will remain in custody in relation to charges stemming from an incident in Maple Ridge, which is currently before the Port Coquitlam courts.

Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, a group of people banded together to rally in support of missing North Okanagan women, which includes Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents. No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

Genereaux’s mother and sister were in Vernon Law Courts for Sagmoen’s Oct. 31 appearance.

Jody Leon, a rally organizer, said that they will continue to be at all of Sagmoen’s Vernon hearings, including his bail conclusion tomorrow.

Most Read