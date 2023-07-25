The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)

Man kicked out of Merritt hotel later involved in 3-person fatal crash

BC police watchdog investigating the crash took place outside Logan Lake

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC are investigating a vehicle crash that killed three people outside Logan Lake.

On Sunday, July 23, the Merritt RCMP received several calls about staff members at the Best Western hotel regarding a man who damaged the room he was staying in. Hotel staff asked the man to leave but were forced to call police to get help removing the man from the hotel. Upon the RCMP’s arrival, the man cooperated, talked with officers, grabbed his belongings and left the hotel around 10 a.m.

An hour and a half later that same day, at 11:30 a.m., the man was one of three people to die in a two-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 97D outside Logan Lake.

The man was travelling by himself and the other two people involved were in a separate vehicle.

After the crash, the IIO was notified and is currently investigating if any police actions or inactions may have played in the collision.

Anyone who saw anything or has any additional information, including dash cam footage, is to call the IIO’s witness line (1-855-446-8477) or by filling out the contact form on IIO’s website.

READ MORE: 1 week later: Search continues for 2 missing B.C. children

READ MORE: Chaotic wind destroys beaver dam, beaches boats in Lake Country

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashDeathhighway chaosHotelsKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. government hoping for more responses to racism survey
Next story
Search continues in the air for 2 missing B.C. children potentially ‘off the grid’

Just Posted

File - Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm head coach feels Junior A transition ‘will take time’

Pictured here, the wildfire located in Jacklah River south of Gold River has spread to 35 hectares. Photo by BC Wildfire Service
Wildfire south of Gold River estimated at 35 hectares

Team Red confers before Sunday Night’s Top Prospects game during the Campbell River Storm ID camp held from July 21-23. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
ID Camp gives VIJHL’s Storm a glimpse of the future

Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was the victim of stabbing in downtown Campbell River in the early morning hours of July 14. A GoFundMe campaign set up has raised over $14,000. Photo from Facebook.
More than $15,000 raised for Campbell River ‘good samaritan’ stabbing victim