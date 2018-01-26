Victoria resident Daniel George Jones is considered missing and police have concern over his safety and well being. He may be in Campbell River. Photo contributed

Man goes missing from Victoria

Daniel George Jones may have travelled to Campbell River

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing man Daniel George Jones.

Jones, who also known by Gorge, is described as a 52-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and occasionally wears a short, stubble length, salt-and-pepper beard. There is some indication that he may have travelled to the Campbell River area.

Jones recently made comments which have caused officers concern for his health and well-being. If you have any information on where he may be, call 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you see him, please call 911.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Marijuana dispensary raided in B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP charge two men with drug trafficking offences

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crime Unit and general duty members stopped… Continue reading

Evacuations lifted after mudslide, but one home now ‘uninhabitable’

Geotechnical report comes out regarding mudslide that trapped two seniors in their home

Campbell River’s Pier St. merchants want to pull plug on the two-hour parking ‘shuffle’

Shortening on-street parking from 2-hour to 1-hour is under consideration as part of the remedy

BC Hydro increases discharge from Campbell River dam in anticipation of potential rainstorm

BC Hydro has been monitoring the weather closely, keeping an eye on… Continue reading

Magnetic sea-to-sky mural teaches Campbell River students about building community

A 24-foot magnetic sea-to-sky mural went up at Sandowne Elementary, and gave… Continue reading

Campbell River judo athlete moving to Alberta to pursue her dream

Yesterday 15-year-old Jordann Warner left for Lethbridge to further herself in her… Continue reading

Man goes missing from Victoria

Daniel George Jones may have travelled to Campbell River

Marijuana dispensary raided in B.C. Interior

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

2018 Vancouver Island Business Awards honour industry-leading companies

Island retailer Dodd’s Furniture, Saanich-based Balance Home Cleaning named businesses of year

Python and other animals seized after SPCA search south of Nanaimo

B.C. SPCA and B.C. Conservation Officer Service executed search warrant last week

Snowfall alert issued for most of Vancouver Island tonight

Environment Canada issued a snowfall alert for a few areas on the south coast of B.C.

Operator of national trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Most Read